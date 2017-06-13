Manhunt underway for inmates who killed prison guards

Ricky Dubose, 24, and Donnie Russell, 43.

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) – A manhunt is underway for two inmates who killed two prison guards outside of Atlanta and then drove away in a car.

Investigators say it happened around 7:23 a.m. on Tuesday. The inmates killed the guards during a bus transport southeast of Atlanta.

A witness saw the men escape in a dark green Honda.

The Georgia Department of Corrections identified the inmates as 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose.

The agency is urging people not to approach the men and to call 911 if they spot the pair.

No other details have been released.

