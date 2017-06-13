Man arrested for sexual battery of disabled adult in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested for the sexual battery of a mentally and physically disabled adult on Tuesday.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Brian Coffee.

Coffee worked at several assisted living facilities for mentally and disabled adults dating back to at least 2009, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives are not aware of any other victims, but are requesting that is anyone has knowledge of any unreported victims, to please contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.

