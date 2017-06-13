It wasn’t ‘itsy bitsy,’ but spider causes Florida car crash

Published:

COOPER CITY, Fla. (AP) – A spider is being blamed for a car crash in the Florida suburbs.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Jachles tweeted that the crash happened Tuesday after the driver saw a spider loose in the car.

The white car hit a light pole, knocking it into the street in Cooper City, which is northwest of Miami.

Few details about the crash were available, but pictures taken by the sheriff’s office show damage to the car’s front end.

In a tweet, Jachles said while he doesn’t know what kind of spider caused the one-vehicle crash, it definitely was “not #itsybitsy.”

