Hudson man arrested for using zip ties on children’s hands

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hudson man is facing a child abuse charge after deputies say he zip-tied the hands of three children.
Deputies say 44-year-old John Betz used zip ties on a 4-year-old, a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old because the children were fighting.
The children’s hands were apparently zip-tied behind their backs. Deputies say it was tight enough to leave marks that were still visible 11 hours later.
Betz later admitted to zip-tieing the children’s hands as a form of punishment.
