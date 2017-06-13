Hernando Co. man arrested for stealing more than $100,000 from father with early-stage dementia

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested for stealing more than $100,000 from his father who had been diagnosed with early-stage dementia.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Vincent Caliendo obtained Power of Attorney over his father, Bernard Caliendo, in October. Bernard continued to care for himself and pay his own bills.

At the end of March, Bernard noticed discrepancies in his bank accounts.

It was later confirmed through investigation that Vincent Caliendo had withdrawn a total of $105,888.99 from Bernard’s checking and savings accounts.

On March 29, Vincent withdrew over $100,000 from Bernard’s bank account and was issued a cashier’s check. The same check was then deposited into Vincent’s checking account. Several transactions involving money being electronically transferred between his father’s account to Vincent’s were made prior to this.

The sheriff’s office said Vincent’s bank records show expenditures that were not made for his father’s benefit.

When he took the check to the bank, Vincent requested the full amount of the check in cash. He received $10,000 on his first visit to the bank. He returned two days later, requesting the remaining $89,472.73 after the bank had to order the funds.

However, notices had been placed in Vincent and his father’s accounts by the bank due to a criminal investigation.

The Clermont Police Department responded and seized the cash from Vincent before he left the bank.

A seizure warrant was served for the $89,472.73 in cash police collected. The funds were returned to Bernard Caliendo in the form of a check issued by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to any transfers, the sheriff’s office said Vincent’s checking account had a negative balance.

Detectives learned Vincent also attempted to obtain a reverse mortgage on his father’s home.

The final documents for the reverse mortgage were sent to Bernard’s home. Vincent attempted to gain entry into his father’s home, but couldn’t. The sheriff’s office believes Vincent planned to get the documents, sign and return them.

He was unaware the Power of Attorney had been rescinded.

Vincent Caliendo was located and arrested in Lexington County, South Carolina on May 30. He is charged with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult and grand theft.

He was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center on Sunday. He bond is set at $20,000 and he remains in jail.

