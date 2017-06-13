Florida man feared dead is now suspect in triple homicide

MALABAR, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a Florida man who was thought missing is now a suspect in the deaths of three people whose bodies were recovered after a house fire.
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tod Goodyear said Tuesday that Tony Hughes is a suspect in the three deaths after a house fire was set to cover up the slayings Sunday. Chrissy Hughes, her 9-year-old son and her sister, Linda Woods, died of unknown causes. Chrissy and Tony Hughes were married.
Authorities initially thought Hughes may have committed suicide after the couple’s boat was found empty Sunday with blood on it and running in circles about 7 miles (10 kilometers) offshore. Goodyear said the Coast Guard has called off its offshore search for Hughes and now Brevard County is conducting an onshore search.
