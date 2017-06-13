Faria leads Rays to 8-1 rout of Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) – Rookie Jacob Faria dazzled again and Logan Morrison hit his 18th home run of the season to help the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-1 on Tuesday night.

Six days after his big-league debut, Faria (2-0) became the third Rays pitcher all-time to win his first two career games, joining Jeremy Hellickson and Joe Kennedy. The victory was Tampa Bay’s sixth in its last seven games.

The 23-year-old right-hander held the Blue Jays to six hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out eight and giving up one run. He was called up on Monday to replace Matt Andriese, who went on the disabled list with a hip complaint.

Corey Dickerson went 4 for 5 with a homer – his 15th of the season.

Marco Estrada (4-5) had his shortest outing of the season, lasting just 3 1/3 innings after giving up 12 hits and being charged with six runs in his sixth straight loss to Tampa.

