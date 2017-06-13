8 cows missing from Polk County pasture

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding several cows that have gone missing from a pasture in Lakeland.

Three black cows, two black calves, one red cow and two brown calves all went missing back in May from a pasture near the intersection of West Bella Vista Street and Walker Road.

Together, the cows are worth about $7,200.

Anyone with information about the missing cows is asked to call (863) 287-5496. You can also call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

