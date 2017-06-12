You Paid For It: Tampa FDOT worker indicted in scheme to steal money intended for poor, elderly and disabled

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A federal grand jury in Tampa has indicted Florida DOT worker Tracy Dean Tronco and her husband Alejo Tronco-Diaz for stealing $370,000 in grant funds intended to provide transportation for poor, elderly and disabled people.

Tracy Tronco resigned from her job at the DOT in April, was arrested last week and bonded out of jail. Her husband remains at large.

According to the 19-page federal indictment, the theft scheme began on June 11, 2010, and ran undetected until April of last year under the noses of DOT watchdogs who apparently didn’t even know the couple was married.

Tracy Tronco ran the grant program that disbursed federal funds to the phony transportation operations involving her husband. The DOT was fooled by false evidence of expenditures submitted by the couple to prove they were spending money on vehicles, infrastructure and maintenance on behalf of two religious institutions they founded.

It’s not clear where that money went.

We’re asking the DOT to explain how that much money could disappear over such a long period without anyone in the agency figuring out the scam or asking for proof beyond what turned out to be a series of phony checks. We’re also looking for explanations from Tronco and her fugitive husband as to why they engaged in such a long-running scheme to cheat taxpayers as well as poor, elderly and disabled people in the name of religion.

Watch our You Paid for It report tonight at six to see what we find out.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES