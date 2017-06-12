VIDEO: Former President Carter shakes hands with every passenger on flight

ATLANTA, Ga. (WFLA) — A former president onboard a flight to Washington D.C. took the time to greet his fellow passengers last week.
Former President Jimmy Carter was flying from Atlanta to Washington and decided to meet the other passengers on the plane.
Video shows the former president walking up and down the aisle of the plane, shaking hands with every single passenger on the flight.
Former President Carter smiled each time he stopped to meet someone.
