Thousands break sand angel world record by Lake Michigan

(WFLA/NBC News) — Tons of people showed up to spread their wings, spread some love and score a world record.

The video shows 1,387 people on the shoreline of Lake Michigan yesterday making sand angels for 30 seconds.

They smashed and set, a verified Guinness World Record for the most people making sand angels at the same time.

The event also raised money for a local hospital’s Cancer Center.

