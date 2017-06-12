Tampa Bay area bloggers influencing fashion through app

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s easy to figure out what’s in style, but how do you get your hands on it?

Tampa Bay area fashion bloggers are playing a major role on a popular shopping app called LIKEtoKNOW.IT, helping the rest of us figure out how to be fashion forward.

“Your next door neighbor could be influencing the next person’s styles, not just the runway or catalog models,” said Brooke Shemwell, a busy working mom.

Shemwell uses the app regularly as a way to find fun, on-trend clothing that fits her active lifestyle.

“It’s the most assessable way to go shopping online. It’s the platform for style influencers to post their styled looks, then a user can click on their picture and screenshot it,” Shemwell said.

She says the app then takes you to the exact place you can purchase whatever it is your looking for.

Many fashion influencers live right here in Tampa Bay, like Luv Bec, The Hahn Solo and Sara Magnolia.

“We are a pretty tight-knit community and work well together because everybody has their own niche,” said Sara McPherson, a fashion blogger that goes by the name Sara Magnolia.

She explained how bloggers will scour local malls and boutiques looking for the best finds, and even help you navigate the e-commerce world.

“We do a lot of the heavy lifting, finding the pieces that are most on trend, finding the pieces where you can get the most bang for your buck,” she said. “And we put them on our blogs and Instagram.”

The bloggers also pride themselves on driving business to local boutiques, who also use social media as a platform to bring in consumers.

The Look on MacDill Avenue in Tampa will show pictures of women wearing different fashion ensembles, and as soon as they post the picture, customers come calling.

“We get calls every day. We post four, five times a day,” said Natalie Bauman of The Look.

People may still browse through magazines to see what their favorite celebrities are wearing, but when it comes to finding the hottest looks and knowing how to get your hands on it, many people are shopping their screenshots.

