St. Pete police seek help identifying man who assaulted girl, 15

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are asking for help identifying a man who assaulted a teenage girl who was found walking dazed along a road.

Investigators say at 12:48 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, the mother of the 15-year-old girl called police to report that her daughter had run away from home. The girl’s mother told police that she last saw her daughter at 8:50 p.m. the previous night.

Police officers tried to find the girl, but were unsuccessful.

At 4:26 a.m. that morning, police received a call about an injured young woman found dazed and walking on 22nd Avenue South near 12th Street.

Police investigators determined it was the missing 15 year-old. They say she had been beaten and may have been sexually assaulted. Due to the injuries to her face and jaw, she was initially unable to speak to detectives.

Test results on DNA evidence are still pending.

Three detectives have spent the last two weeks trying to re-trace the teen’s steps and interviewing everyone she came in contact with that night. They have tracked down surveillance video and also pursued various leads.

Now, they are asking for the public’s help identifying the man who is shown in a composite image that was created using a partial description the victim provided.

If you recognize the person or have information about this case, contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411. Case #2017-025408.

