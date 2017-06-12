NASA gives away free posters to share big moments in history

(WFLA) — Just when you thought NASA couldn’t get any cooler, we discovered they’re giving away free posters.
You can now enjoy 14 different retro poster designs for free.
The poster series is titled “Visions of the Future” and features big moments in space history.
On the JPL website, you can download one or all of these posters for free, and learn a little bit more about the moment in history each design represents.
NASA said the classic posters’ imaginative nature serves as a window into the future.
