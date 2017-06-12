Mom admits to overdosing in Largo gas station bathroom in front of her child

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida mother is in jail after she admitted to police that she overdosed on drugs while she was with her 3-year-old child.

Natasha Harris, 30, is facing child abuse felony charges after she took her child into a Citgo gas station on Ulmerton Road in Largo and used drugs in front of the child.

The owner of the gas station, Siraj Miah, tells News Channel 8 his wife was working at the time. She told Miah that Harris and her child walked in and asked to use the restroom.

“My wife gave her the keys. She came back out of the restroom after about three minutes, and went out to her car,” Miah said.

Harris allegedly walked back into the bathroom with her child.

“About four minutes later, my wife heard the child crying,” said Miah.

At that point, Miah was at the gas station. He says he saw Harris slumped over with the toddler crying beside her.

They called 911 and authorities showed up. According to the affidavit, Harris told police she injected an opium-based drug known as “roxy” into her hand before she passed out.

Harris is awaiting trial for the felony charge and has a $5,000 bond.

