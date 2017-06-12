Manatee Co. man finds python under hood of car

EAST BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County man made a surprising discovery when his car wouldn’t start last week.
The man popped his hood to try and figure out the problem, but instead found a ball python coiled up on top of his engine.
When the Wildlife, Inc. Education & Rehabilitation Center arrived at the scene, they say the 3-foot-long snake had moved into a small metal space above the wheel and balled itself up.
After about 30 minutes, handlers were able to loosen the reptile up to remove it from the car unharmed. It is now in the care of Wildlife, Inc.
