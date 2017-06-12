Fire destroys Riverview home

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Riverview home was destroyed in a fire early Monday afternoon, according to Hillsborough fire officials.

The fire broke out at a residence in the 6800 block of Potts Road.

When firefighters came to the scene, they saw flames and smoke coming through the roof.

It was too dangerous for firefighters to enter the residence, so they fought the fire from outside the home.

Once they were able to put out the flames, firefighters conducted a search of the home and determined no one was inside when the fire broke out.

One person at the scene was medically evaluated ,but refused to be hospitalized.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No further details are available at this time.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES