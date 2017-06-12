Cosby won’t testify at his sexual assault trial

Published:
Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial with his wife Camille Cosby, right, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday, June 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby says he will not testify in his own defense at his sexual assault trial.

The 79-year-old comedian told a judge Monday that he made the decision after talking it over with his lawyers.

The defense says it’s calling just one witness: the detective who led the 2005 investigation into allegations Cosby drugged and violated Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home.

Detective Richard Schaffer was one of 12 witnesses who testified during the five-day prosecution case.

Cosby says his attorneys won’t call any character witnesses.

Judge Steven O’Neill shot down the defense’s bid to call a second witness, a woman who worked with Constand at Cosby’s alma mater, Temple University.

