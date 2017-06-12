Cops: Convicted felon accidentally shoots himself at Hudson dollar store

Published:
Pasco County Sheriff's Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -A Port Richey man was arrested after he accidentally shot himself at a dollar store in Hudson.

Jason Trigger, 35, was inside the Dollar General Store, located at 11928 U.S. Highway 19 in Hudson, when his .25 caliber handgun fell from his waistband, landed on the floor and discharged. A bullet struck his right ankle, according to Pasco deputies.

Trigger, who has multiple prior felony convictions, left before paramedics could arrive and decided to seek medical treatment at Bayonet Point Hospital.

Pasco deputies located Trigger at the hospital and took him into custody.

He’s been charged for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

