Clearwater Marine Aquarium releases lucky seahorse ‘Funyun’

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A seahorse called “Funyun” was released back into the natural waters on Monday with the help of Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Funyun had been recovering at the aquarium for a couple weeks after she was rescued by a couple at Indian Rocks Beach in Pinellas County.

The couple found the seahorse washed ashore and tried to place it back into the water, but it kept floating back to the surface.

They decided to put the small, gray seahorse into a bucket and called the aquarium.

Funyun came to the aquarium in serious condition. An X-ray of the seahorse revealed she had an overinflated swim bladder, making it difficult for her to catch food.

Staff at the aquarium used a small neeedle to remove excess air from her bladder and soon enough, she was on her way to a full recovery. Her rehabilitation and released was watched by thousands of people around the globe.

Funyun is the second lucky seahorse to make headlines at the aquarium. Another seahorse, “Cheeto,” was rescued by a young girl who thought a bird had dropped a Cheeto from its mouth, but then discovered it was an orange seahorse. The story went viral and Cheeto was released back into the wild on Tuesday, May 16.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES