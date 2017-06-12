Child’s remains found in burned Brevard County home; arson suspected, deputies say

MALABAR, Fla. (WESH) — A child’s body has been found inside a burned Malabar home and investigators say the fire was started in an effort to cover up a homicide.
Investigators believe it is the body of missing 9-year-old Sebastian Meachum.
The fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. in Malabar.
Tony and Chrissy Hughes, both 39, lived in the home with their son, Sebastian. A relative was also staying at the home.
Investigators have since found the bodies of a woman and child. A preliminary examination of the woman revealed trauma that indicates that she was killed prior to the start of the fire, deputies said.
Additionally, a truck and boat trailer registered to the Hughes’ family was found at Christenson’s Landing around noon Sunday. A missing 18-foot Grady White motorboat was found unoccupied, driving in circles about 7 miles off the coast of Sebastian Inlet.
Deputies said a search of the vessel revealed suspected blood evidence.
A missing child alert had been issued for Sebastian Meachum on Sunday.
