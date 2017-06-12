All Children’s Hospital, American Heart Association offer summer camp for young patients

EUSTIS, Fla. (WFLA) – A summer camp for kids with medical issues turns out to be just what the doctor ordered for 14 patients from Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

The hospital teamed up with the American Heart Association to help first-year campers like Kayla Williams experience life away from home at Camp Boggy Creek in Eustis, where they can bond and make friends with other children who are going through the same things as them.

Williams underwent a heart transplant a year ago and says she already feels comfortable at her new summer home.

“If I know there are other people going through the same thing then it makes me feel not as down about it. It makes me feel happy about it because I know other people are going through the same things I’m going through,” said Kayla as she waited on the camp’s bus to arrive.

Kayla’s mom Gina wants her daughter to experience horseback riding, go swimming and hiking and realize she can do anything she puts her mind to do.

“I’m hoping that through this camp that she’s able to meet new friends and know that she is not alone and to know she has no boundaries,” she said before giving her daughter a kiss goodbye.

The camp lasts a week and although the activities are modified, campers get to do most things kids in other summer camps are allowed to do.

