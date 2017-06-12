49 Pulse nightclub victims honored on 1-year anniversary of tragedy

ORLANDO, Fla. – The 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre, the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, were honored on the one-year anniversary of the tragedy.

Services were held throughout the day on Monday, June 12.

Flags were lowered to half-staff and church bells in Orlando rang 49 times in remembrance of the victims.

President Trump tweeted Monday that he will never forget the victims who lost their lives in the horrific shooting at the Orlando nightclub.

Gunman Omar Mateen opened fire in the Orlando nightclub on June 12, 2016, and pledged allegiance to the Islamic State before he was killed by police.

Hundreds of people in Orlando left flowers, cards and drawings at the Pulse nightclub to remember the victims. They stood shoulder-to-shoulder outside the nightclub as the name of each victim was read aloud on Monday.

Many people cried and strangers hugged each other during the solemn remembrances.

Two mayors who were an integral part of the healing after the Pulse nightclub shooting in spoke during a memorial service.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs encouraged the city to continue healing and talked about how the tragedy won’t define the city. They both said Monday that the courage and compassion shown after the tragedy will be what is remembered most.

The Orlando Gay Chorus performed four songs and the names of all of the victims were read as part of the ceremony.

