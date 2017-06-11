Woman flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Clearwater fire

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters are battling flames at a condominium building in Clearwater.
Crews were called to the Seville Condominiums on Seville Boulevard just before 11 a.m. The building is near the Clearwater Mall.
Firefighters say the fire happened in a first-floor unit. The building is three stories.
Officials say one woman was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment of burns. Her injuries are considered to be life-threatening.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this point.
