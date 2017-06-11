Severed head found on front steps of home

WJTV Published:

JACKSON, MS (WJTV) — Police in Mississippi launched an investigation into a “suspicious death” Saturday morning after a decapitated man was found.

According to the Jackson Police Department, at approximately 9:19 Saturday morning, officers responding to a suspicious activity call found the head of a black male on the front steps of a home.

Coroners are in the process of identifying the remains of the deceased.

Later in the day, Jackson police were called to another location where investigators found a burned human torso.

Investigators are now working to determine if it’s linked to the discovery of the head found earlier that morning.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s