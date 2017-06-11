Polk Co. woman thrown from motorcycle, killed in Orange Co. crash

By Published:
Sgt. Steve Gaskins, The Florida Highway Patrol

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk City woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said on Sunday.

Troopers responded to an overturned motorcycle on State Road 417 near mile marker 22 this afternoon around 4:05 pm.

According to the accident report, Jay Tackett, was driving his Honda motorcycle southbound on the highway with Dorrie Tackett, 59, on the back.

The report says Tackett switched lanes and lost control of the vehicle. The motorcycle started swerving and then overturned.

Both Jay and Dorrie were ejected from the vehicle. Dorrie sustained fatal injuries.

She was transported to Hunters Creek Hospital and pronounced dead.

Jay Tackett sustained serious injuries and was sent to Orlando Regional Medical Center. His current condition is unknown.

No further information has been released at this time.

