Missing child alert issued for Brevard Co. boy, 9

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

MALABAR, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for Sebastian Meachum, 9.

Tony Hughes (left), Chrissy Hughes (right) (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Sebastian was last seen in 800th block of Atz Boulevard in Malabar.

Officials believe he may be traveling with two adults, Tony and Chrissy Hughes.

Tony Hughes, 39, is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5’10” tall and was last seen wearing a black Harley Davidson t-shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Chrissy Hughes, 39, is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5’05” tall.

The three individuals may be traveling in a 2012 Nautic Global Group 18-foot-long boat with the Florida tag 3066PJ.

If located, DO NOT APPROACH Sebastian or anyone accompanying the child.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts has been asked to call 911 or the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-264-5217.

