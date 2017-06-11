Man shot in Wawa parking lot in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in serious condition in Pinellas Park overnight.

Officers were called to the parking lot of Wawa on 34th Street North around 10:42 p.m. for the shooting.

Investigators say an argument between two men at the Wawa escalated into a physical confrontation in the parking lot. During the incident, police say one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other man.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He is in serious condition.

