Man shot in Wawa parking lot in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in serious condition in Pinellas Park overnight.
Officers were called to the parking lot of Wawa on 34th Street North around 10:42 p.m. for the shooting.
Investigators say an argument between two men at the Wawa escalated into a physical confrontation in the parking lot. During the incident, police say one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other man.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He is in serious condition.
