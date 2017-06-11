Crews in Polk Co. responding to crash involving aircraft and vehicle

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters are responding to a plane crash in Polk County Sunday afternoon.

According to Polk County Fire Rescue, the crash involves an aircraft versus a vehicle.

Crews say they have one confirmed injury. The person is being taken to the hospital.

They crash happened on Old Bartow Eagle Lake Road near Griffin Road.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Firefighters responding to a plane crash on Old Bartow Eagle Lake Road/Griffin Road. More details will be posted soon. — Polk Fire Rescue (@PolkFire) June 11, 2017

Plane crash update: aircraft versus vehicle. More details will be posted momentarily. — Polk Fire Rescue (@PolkFire) June 11, 2017

