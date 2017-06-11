Crews rescue construction worker in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Emergency officials in Sarasota County have successfully rescued a construction worker that was dangling from the side of a building.
Sarasota County Emergency Services were called to a building that’s under construction in downtown Sarasota around 11 a.m. Crews said the worker was near the 17th floor.
Police were on the scene assisting with traffic control near 1 North Tamiami Trail.
