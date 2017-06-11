Crews rescue construction worker in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Emergency officials in Sarasota County have successfully rescued a construction worker that was dangling from the side of a building.

Sarasota County Emergency Services were called to a building that’s under construction in downtown Sarasota around 11 a.m. Crews said the worker was near the 17th floor.

Police were on the scene assisting with traffic control near 1 North Tamiami Trail.

Patient has been rescued from side of building. pic.twitter.com/ehNTfjbp2z — SCG Emergency Svcs (@scgovEOC) June 11, 2017

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES