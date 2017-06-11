Car swallowed by Ocala sinkhole

OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fire rescue crews in Ocala were called to the scene of a sinkhole that swallowed a car this weekend.
On Saturday evening, Ocala Fire Rescue was called to State Road 200 for the sinkhole near Gaitway Plaza.
Pictures posted to the Ocala Fire Rescue Facebook page show the car’s front end tipped into the sinkhole with the back end sticking out.
Crews also responded to a gas leak at the scene. The gas line was later secured.
No injuries were reported.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- DUI suspect crashes car into St. Pete house
- Tyson recalls more than 2 million pounds of breaded chicken products
- Two children dead after being left in car for more than 15 hours
- ‘Neo-nazi’ in National Guard faces federal charges after Tampa Palms murders
- Adam West, who played 1960s-era Batman, dies at 88
- ‘Funyun’ the seahorse recovering at Clearwater Marine Aquarium