Car swallowed by Ocala sinkhole

Photo courtesy Ocala Fire Rescue.

OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fire rescue crews in Ocala were called to the scene of a sinkhole that swallowed a car this weekend.

On Saturday evening, Ocala Fire Rescue was called to State Road 200 for the sinkhole near Gaitway Plaza.

Photo courtesy Ocala Fire Rescue.

Pictures posted to the Ocala Fire Rescue Facebook page show the car’s front end tipped into the sinkhole with the back end sticking out.

Crews also responded to a gas leak at the scene. The gas line was later secured.

No injuries were reported.

Photo courtesy Ocala Fire Rescue.

