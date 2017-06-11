Attorney General Sessions to testify this week

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – It promises to be yet another explosive week in Washington, D.C as the Senate Intelligence Committee continues to investigate allegations that Russia influenced the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

In a surprise move, Attorney General Jeff Sessions offered to meet with the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In a letter, Sessions said because of, “Mr. Comey’s recent testimony…(some lawmakers planned to)…focus their questions on issues related to the Russian investigation.”

The fallout comes from the testimony of fired FBI Director James Comey, who said he had classified information on why Sessions recused himself from the Russian election meddling probe.

“If he’s grilled on those and he’s caught in a trap there or has to reveal other problems, then yes, it could be the beginning of the end of Sessions,” political analyst William March told News Channel 8.

Back in January, Sessions drew fire after he failed to disclose two meetings with Russia’s ambassador while acting as a Trump surrogate in 2016.

It was on Thursday that former FBI Director Comey delivered what some would call explosive testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Comey said he felt the President directed him to let go of the investigation into fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

On Friday, a defiant President Trump claimed vindication and said he’s willing to testify under oath about the Russia investigation.

“The President generally has the upper hand just because he has a bigger pulpit,” March said. “He also has the ability to claim executive privilege.”

But what about those so-called tapes first alluded to by President Trump in a Tweet, and then again on Friday?

“Well, it could mean confirmation of what Comey testified to,” March said. “That is the scary thing for Trump. If the tapes are there and if Congress is able to force them loose, to force them to be revealed.”

