4 rescued by Coast Guard after boat capsizes near Anclote Key

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four people Saturday night after the boat they were on capsized.

A boater called the Coast Guard just before 6:30 p.m. to say his 19-foot boat was taking on water. The man had three other people on board and told the Coast Guard he was about 10 miles away from Anclote Key.

Not long after, the boater called back to say his boat had capsized. All four people were on top of the hull.

A helicopter from the Clearwater Coast Guard station responded to the scene and lowered a rescue swimmer to the capsized boat.

A crew was then able to get all four people onto a 45-foot Coast Guard boat. They were taken back to a nearby Coast Guard station safely.

