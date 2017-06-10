Woman charged with DUI after crashing car into St. Pete house

By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in St. Petersburg say nine people are okay after a car slammed into the front of their home Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the crash on 17th Avenue North around 8 a.m. and spoke to the driver of the car, 40-year-old Elaine Ribeiro.

Based on her actions and behavior, police believed she was under the influence of a chemical or controlled substance. The woman refused to perform field sobriety tests or provide a urine sample, according to officers.

Ribeiro was arrested for driving under the influence and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

