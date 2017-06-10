Trump denies seeking Comey ‘loyalty,’ dodges tapes question

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis in the Rose Garden at the White House, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s willing to testify under oath about his conversations with the man he fired as FBI director.

The pledge came as Trump accused James Comey of lying to Congress about their private exchanges. The president specifically denied asking Comey for his “loyalty” early in Trump’s term.

Comey testified at a Senate hearing that he made memos after speaking to Trump on several occasions because he feared the president would lie about them. He also said Trump wanted him to back off on the FBI investigation of his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Trump dodged questions at a news conference about whether, as he’s hinted, the conversations with Comey were taped. The House intelligence committee is seeking any tapes of the conversations.

