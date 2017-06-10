Tractor-trailer driver in critical condition after fiery crash in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol has identified the driver of a tractor-trailer that hit a guardrail and burst into flames on Interstate 75 in Pasco County on Friday evening.

Troopers say 69-year-old Eddy Quintana Perez of Cape Coral was headed north on I-75 when he went onto the shoulder of the road for an unknown reason, then overcorrected and crossed the interstate before hitting a temporary construction guardrail.

The impact ruptured the trailer’s fuel tank, causing it to burst into flames.

Quintana Perez suffered burns on over 40 percent of his body. He remains in critical condition at Tampa General Hospital.

The crash shut down the northbound lanes of I-75 between SR-54 and SR-52. They were reopened Saturday morning.

