Tapwrit wins 2017 Belmont Stakes

NEW YORK (AP) — Tapwrit has won the 149th running of the Belmont Stakes in Belmont Park, New York.

The horse, who had had a 5:1 odds of winning, came out of second place to pass Irish War Cry, the favorite to win the race, at the very last minute.

Tapwrit finished sixth of 20 at the Kentucky Derby last month.

Neither Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming nor Preakness Stakes winner Cloud Computing participated in Saturday’s race.

