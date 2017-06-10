Statewide blood drives held in honor of Pulse victims

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Monday marks one year since the tragic nightclub attack that claimed the lives of 49 people in Orlando.

To honor the victims of the deadly shooting at the Pulse nightclub one year later, a group is holding blood drives throughout the state of Florida, including several in the Tampa Bay area.

The Pulse remembrance blood drives started earlier this week and will run through June 12.

Organizers with the group OneBlood say thousands of people turned out to donate blood after last year’s tragedy, and they want to remind the community that blood is needed every day.

To find a blood drive near you, visit OneBlood’s website and search for your address or zip code.

All donors will get a free t-shirt and a free wellness checkup.

