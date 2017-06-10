St. Petersburg beaches reopen after water quality improves

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) —All beaches in St. Petersburg are open for swimming, according to city officials.

The city had closed three beaches earlier this weekend after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water.

Recent samplings of the waterways detected high levels of Enterococci bacteria at Maximo Beach, Northshore Beach and Lassing Park. All three waterways were reopened by 2:30 pm on Saturday once city officials determined the water was safe for swimming.

City officials say the waters were impacted by the runoff from recent rains.

Find out more information about the testing and the potential dangers of poor water quality.

