Silver Alert issued for missing Clearwater man, 83

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Law enforcement officials have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Clearwater man.

Authorities say Arnold Frye, 83, left his residence located at 2529 Bramblewood Drive West in Clearwater at approximately 4 pm on Saturday.

He told family members he was leaving to pick up a pizza at Queens Pizza on 1834 North Belcher Road, but he never returned home.

Pinellas officials have reason to believe he was seen picking up his pizza at approximately 5:36 pm.

Frye is described as a white male with gray hair and hazel eyes. He is approximately 6’01” tall and weighs 200 pounds.

He was wearing a long sleeve blue button-down shirt and blue jeans.

Frye could be driving a 2006 green Buick Rendezvous with the Florida tag Z5WZI.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call 911.

