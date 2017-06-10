Search continues for missing Citrus County woman

By Published:
Carol McHugh was reported missing.

INVERNESS, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office continued a search for a missing and endangered woman on Saturday.

Detectives say 72-year-old Carol McHugh was last seen Thursday afternoon near the Seven Lakes development in Inverness.

(What Carol McHugh is wearing. Source: Citrus County Sheriff’s Office)

On Saturday, deputies announced they had expanded their search area and said several teams were covering land, water and air.

McHugh suffers from memory issues, according to the sheriff’s office.

She is 5’1 with short brown hair, and was last seen wearing a tan shirt with brown stripes and dark-colored pants.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

