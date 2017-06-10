‘Neo-nazi’ in National Guard faces federal charges after Tampa Palms murders

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A member of the Florida National Guard is behind bars, facing federal charges after Tampa police found explosives in his apartment while investigating a double murder.
Brandon Russell, 22, was arrested in Key Largo a day after his roommates, Jeremy Himmelman, 22, and Andrew Oneschuk, 18, were gunned down in their Tampa Palms apartment.
A third roommate, Devon Arthurs, 18, was arrested in connection to the killings.
Arthurs was detained at a nearby smoke shop where he briefly held a group of people hostage and admitted to killing his roommates.
Arthurs reportedly told police he and his roommates were affiliated with a neo-Nazi group, and that he decided to kill his roommates after converting to Islam.
After his arrest, investigators searching the apartment found bomb-making material belonging to Russell. Russell was arrested the following day.
He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Wednesday, June 7, where he’s being held without bond on a “Federal Marshal Hold,” according to federal authorities.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Spring Hill woman charged after being contacted by 15-year-old for sex
- SUV driver caught on camera too close to bikers in Sarasota
- 3 St. Pete beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water
- Pinellas family desperately searching for missing 14-year-old girl
- Target 8: Local veterinarian claims animal control ordinance violates state law
- ‘Funyun’ the seahorse recovering at Clearwater Marine Aquarium