Motorcyclist killed, 2 injured in US-19 crash in Hudson

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol has responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car on U.S. 19 in Hudson.

It happened near the intersection of the highway and Little Road.

Troopers say the motorcyclists was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were transported to nearby hospitals.

All lanes of U.S. 19 are closed and traffic is being diverted at Little Road, according to the FHP.

This is a developing story. We will have updates on WFLA.com when more facts are released.

