Longoria, Rays beat A’s 6-5 in 10 to open doubleheader

By Published:
Tampa Bay Rays' Evan Longoria connects on an RBI single off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea during the first inning of the second game of a scheduled baseball doubleheader Saturday, June 10, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Evan Longoria hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 6-5 Saturday in the opener of the majors’ first regularly scheduled doubleheader since 2011.

The Rays won their fourth in a row. Oakland, which scored a run in the ninth to tie it, lost despite getting a season-high 16 hits.

Peter Bourjos led off the 10th with a single, advanced on a wild pitch by Liam Hendriks (2-1) and scored on Longoria’s third hit of the game. Austin Pruitt (5-1) won in relief.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s