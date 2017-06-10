Longoria, Rays beat A’s 6-5 in 10 to open doubleheader

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Evan Longoria hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 6-5 Saturday in the opener of the majors’ first regularly scheduled doubleheader since 2011.

The Rays won their fourth in a row. Oakland, which scored a run in the ninth to tie it, lost despite getting a season-high 16 hits.

Peter Bourjos led off the 10th with a single, advanced on a wild pitch by Liam Hendriks (2-1) and scored on Longoria’s third hit of the game. Austin Pruitt (5-1) won in relief.

