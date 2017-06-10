Florida to hire more python hunters, expand their territory

By Published:
(Source: South Florida Water Management District)

MIAMI (AP) – Florida is hiring more python hunters and expanding the area where they can stalk the invasive snakes.

The South Florida Water Management District started paying minimum wage to 25 hunters in March to kill pythons on its property in Miami-Dade County.

The Sun Sentinel reports that the district’s board decided Thursday to hire more hunters and extend their hunting grounds into district property in Broward and Collier counties.

So far, the state-paid hunters have killed 158 pythons. They’re paid $8.10 an hour and earn bonuses based on the length of each snake they kill.

The district originally set aside $175,000 for the pilot program, but less than $50,000 has been used up so far.

Pythons are blamed for declining mammal populations in the Everglades.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s