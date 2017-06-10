Florida to hire more python hunters, expand their territory

MIAMI (AP) – Florida is hiring more python hunters and expanding the area where they can stalk the invasive snakes.
The South Florida Water Management District started paying minimum wage to 25 hunters in March to kill pythons on its property in Miami-Dade County.
The Sun Sentinel reports that the district’s board decided Thursday to hire more hunters and extend their hunting grounds into district property in Broward and Collier counties.
So far, the state-paid hunters have killed 158 pythons. They’re paid $8.10 an hour and earn bonuses based on the length of each snake they kill.
The district originally set aside $175,000 for the pilot program, but less than $50,000 has been used up so far.
Pythons are blamed for declining mammal populations in the Everglades.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- 1 northbound lane of I-75 back open in Pasco County after tractor-trailer explosion, fire
- Spring Hill woman charged after being contacted by 15-year-old for sex
- SUV driver caught on camera too close to bikers in Sarasota
- 3 St. Pete beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water
- Pinellas family desperately searching for missing 14-year-old girl
- Target 8: Local veterinarian claims animal control ordinance violates state law
- ‘Funyun’ the seahorse recovering at Clearwater Marine Aquarium