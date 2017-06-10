Erin Andrews tells Megyn Kelly she can’t forgive her stalker in emotional interview

(WFLA) – In the second episode of NBC’s “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly,” Tampa native Erin Andrews sits down with Megyn to open up about her cancer diagnosis and the man who stalked her in hotel rooms in 2008.

Andrews endured a very public trial in her lawsuit against her stalker, Michael David Barrett, who secretly filmed her changing clothes through a peephole in a Nashville hotel room, and shared the video online.

“I was just stunned. I was in shock. I was embarrassed,” the 39-year-old NFL reporter and “Dancing With the Stars” host told Kelly. “I was freaking out so much that when I called my parents, my dad thought I had been injured in a car accident because I was just screaming bloody murder on the other end.”

Andrews was awarded $55 million in her lawsuit against the owner of that hotel. Barrett pleaded guilty to making the videos and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

“One of the videos we had to watch, you can hear him breathing in it. You can also hear people behind him walking, which is also disgusting,” Andrews recalls. “But I think the breathing is the hardest part. You can just hear him breathing.”

“He said he hoped one day you could forgive him,” Kelly asks Andrews. “Have you?”

“No,” Andrews replies.

Andrews also talks about her cervical cancer diagnosis. In January, Andrews revealed she’d battled cervical cancer during the 2016-17 NFL season after she was diagnosed in September. Her sit-down with Kelly is the first interview Andrews has given since she underwent treatment. She is now cancer-free.

The entire interview airs this Sunday, June 11 at 7 pm Eastern time.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES