Deer crashes through display, costs Pennsylvania paint store thousands

WFLA/NBC Published: Updated:

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. (WFLA/NBC) – A deer damaged a paint store after crashing through the window.

Surveillance video shows the animal leaping over a display and running through the store.

The deer ran down the aisles looking for a way out.

The deer eventually did get out of the store, but not without causing a few thousand dollars in damage first.

The store owner said the animal didn’t appear injured, suffering only a small cut on its head.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories
Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s