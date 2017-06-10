Deer crashes through display, costs Pennsylvania paint store thousands

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. (WFLA/NBC) – A deer damaged a paint store after crashing through the window.

Surveillance video shows the animal leaping over a display and running through the store.

The deer ran down the aisles looking for a way out.

The deer eventually did get out of the store, but not without causing a few thousand dollars in damage first.

The store owner said the animal didn’t appear injured, suffering only a small cut on its head.

