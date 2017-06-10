Cops search for woman who tried to rob Ellenton store with fake gun

Published:
Manatee County Sheriff's Office

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee authorities are looking for a woman who tried to rob a store with a fake gun.

Investigators say the unidentified woman entered a Quicksilver store at the Ellenton Outlet Mall located at 5131 Factory Shops Blvd in Ellenton, walked up behind an employee and stuck a gun to his back.

The employee immediately noticed the gun was a replica and asked the woman to leave the store.

The suspect is described as a white female between the ages of 45 and 50-years-old. She has brown hair and a band tattooed around her upper arm. She was last seen on surveillance wearing a green/gray striped tank top and blue jeans and carrying a tan purse.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

