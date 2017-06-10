Autopsy: Volusia Co. parents died of fentanyl OD with kids in car

By Published:
A reporter holds up an example of the amount of fentanyl that can be deadly after a news conference about deaths from fentanyl exposure, at DEA Headquarters in Arlington Va., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that the Volusia County medical examiner on Friday released its report into the deaths of Daniel and Heather Kelsey.

The two were found on the side of Interstate 4 in December. The couple’s three boys, ages 2, 1 and an infant, were inside the car strapped into their car seats watching a movie.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the autopsies showed no foul play or signs of trauma in the deaths of 32-year-old Daniel and 30-year-old Heather Kelsey.

The newspaper reports 27 fatal fentanyl overdoes in Volusia County last year, four times more than in 2014.

