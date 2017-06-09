Witness captures fiery crash on I-75 in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Devon Whitaker and his crew were headed to a job in Spring Hill when they noticed a tractor trailer swerving in front of them.

Whitaker pulled out his phone and started recording.

“I was like, ‘I’m going to record this,’ because it was insane,” said Whitaker. “He’s going off the road two times. Left lane, right lane, off the road. I was like, ‘no way, he’s going to hit somebody.'”

Seconds after Whitaker hit the record button, the semi crashed.

“At that point we stopped, we’re twenty feet away from where he hit. I got out of the truck to try and get the guy out of the truck, but I didn’t think he was alive at that moment,” said Whitaker, who describes the smoke and flames. “The smoke cloud was three stories in the air and it was probably thirty or forty feet wide, just flames and then black smoke.”

Paramedics arrived and rushed the truck driver to a local hospital. He survived, but the Florida Highway Patrol is reporting he is in critical condition.

Whitaker is simply amazed there was no one else hurt in such a violent crash.

“One little mistake and any of these vehicles could cause a major accident. I mean, I’m big on that because driving is very important,” said Whitaker. “It’s not just your life, it’s everybody else on this road, man.”

